MTV VMAs 2019: Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott is receiving a special honor at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The hip-hop star will be the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes accomplishments in music and film.

"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible," Bruce Gillmer, the Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom and Co-Brand Head of MTV International, said. "Her creative vision across production, performance, and songwriting is unmatched."

The Vanguard Award was first presented in 1984 to David Bowie, The Beatles, and Richard Lester. Most recently, the recipients included Beyoncé (2014), Kanye West (2015), Rihanna (2016), Pink (2017), and Jennifer Lopez (2018).

Additionally, a pop-up event, MTV & Pepsi Celebrate the Museum of Missy Elliott, will be in New York City on August 24 and 25 and feature a look at her music and iconic costumes.

Elliott has also been part of Marc Jacobs' ad campaigns, and he will receive the first-ever MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award at this year's ceremony. The award honors fashion designers who have made an indelible impact within the world of musical artist fashion.

Elliott will also be performing at the VMAs, as will Taylor Swift. The ceremony will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco.