2025 MTV Video Music Awards: Host, How to Watch, Network Change & More

The MTV Video Music Awards have been the event of the year for the cable network for four decades, but this year, for the first time ever, the awards show will alter where it airs. Instead of running exclusively live on MTV, the 2025 VMAS will air on network television as well as streaming. Although fans will have to wait a couple of months to see who wins the coveted Moon Person Awards, some key details about this year’s awards show have been released already.

Here is what we know so far about the 2025 VMAs so far.

When are the 2025 VMAs?

The VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 7, at 8/7c, from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. 

Where with the 2025 VMAs air?

The VMAs will air on CBS for the first time in history. So, if you don’t have cable, you will be able to watch it on a broadcast channel instead of MTV. However, the three-hour broadcast will also simulcast on MTV for old time’s sake.

The one-hour live pre-show will air across Paramount Media Networks.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Will the VMAs be streaming?

Yes! The awards will stream on Paramount+ at the same time.

Who is hosting the 2025 VMAs?

A host has not yet been announced, but look for who it will be closer to the show. In 2024, Megan Thee Stallion hosted the VMAs.

Who is nominated for the 2025 VMAs?

Nominations, performers, and additional details will be announced closer to the broadcast date. Last year, Taylor Swift topped the award show, winning seven Moon Person Awards, including Video of the Year for “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone).”

What else should I know about this year’s VMAs?

The 2024 VMAs delivered its biggest multi-network audience in four years and ranked as the “most social” VMAs in history, with over 66 million social interactions, according to a press release. The VMAs awards the biggest names in music that year and the best music videos. The award show guarantees “history-making performances, iconic tributes, culture-defining moments, and the biggest surprises from the world’s biggest superstars.”

2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, September 7, CBS and Paramount+, 8/7c

