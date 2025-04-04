2025 MTV Video Music Awards: Host, How to Watch, Network Change & More
The MTV Video Music Awards have been the event of the year for the cable network for four decades, but this year, for the first time ever, the awards show will alter where it airs. Instead of running exclusively live on MTV, the 2025 VMAS will air on network television as well as streaming. Although fans will have to wait a couple of months to see who wins the coveted Moon Person Awards, some key details about this year’s awards show have been released already.
Here is what we know so far about the 2025 VMAs so far.
When are the 2025 VMAs?
The VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 7, at 8/7c, from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Where with the 2025 VMAs air?
The VMAs will air on CBS for the first time in history. So, if you don’t have cable, you will be able to watch it on a broadcast channel instead of MTV. However, the three-hour broadcast will also simulcast on MTV for old time’s sake.
The one-hour live pre-show will air across Paramount Media Networks.
Will the VMAs be streaming?
Yes! The awards will stream on Paramount+ at the same time.
Who is hosting the 2025 VMAs?
A host has not yet been announced, but look for who it will be closer to the show. In 2024, Megan Thee Stallion hosted the VMAs.
Who is nominated for the 2025 VMAs?
2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, September 7, CBS and Paramount+, 8/7c
