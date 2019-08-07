Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

We won't say "You Need to Calm Down," because the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are gearing up for a major performance from nominee and 7-time winner Taylor Swift!

The songstress will take the stage for the live broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey during the Monday, August 26 ceremony. The appearance will be Swift's first televised performance following the release of her forthcoming album Lover (dropping Friday, August 23).

No stranger to the awards show, Swift has appeared at many VMAs in the past, but she hasn't taken the stage since her 2015 "Bad Blood" performance. The singer is tied for the most nominations at this year's event with 10 nods in categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video For Good, for her singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Since her VMAs debut in 2008, Swift has accumulated 7 wins overall in categories such as Best Female Video, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year. Among the songs and videos that helped Swift bring home gold were "You Belong with Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood" and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

This year ties with 2015 for the most nominations she's received in one ceremony. Four years ago, Swift's nominations were split between her songs "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space."

The singer's single "You Need to Calm Down" is her second-most nominated song behind 2015's "Bad Blood." The buzzed-about video featured various stars including TV talent such as Queer Eye's Fab Five, Ellen DeGeneres, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Pose's Billy Porter, Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox, RuPaul Charles and American Idol's Katy Perry.

Don't miss Taylor Swift when she takes to the VMA stage on August 26 for what's sure to be a spectacular performance. And below, catch the singer's music videos for "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Me!"

2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Monday, August 26, 8/7c, MTV