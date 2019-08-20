Kelly Clarkson Previews What to Expect From Her Highly Anticipated Talk Show
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Kelly Clarkson isn't one of them.
The three-time Grammy winner and inaugural champion of American Idol took some convincing when asked to headline her own talk show. In 2018, after she began as a coach on NBC's The Voice, producers noticed the bubbly star was a natural on camera and approached her with the idea.
"I was like, 'No. What would I do with a …? Nobody's going to watch that!'" she tells TV Guide Magazine. Credit goes to her husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, for changing the "Since U Been Gone" singer's mind. "One night we were lying in bed, and he said, 'I'd hate for you to pass up an opportunity just because you're uncomfortable.' And I said, 'Challenge accepted,'" Clarkson continues with a laugh.
She tells us more about her highly anticipated daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
15 Amazing 'American Idol' Auditions Over the Years (VIDEO)
Over the show's 16 seasons, the auditions never failed to wow.
Can you give us a glimpse of the format? Please tell us you’ll be singing!
Kelly Clarkson: Music is highly involved. I open every show how I do on tour: I cover a song of an artist I love. A person in the audience picks the song, and I come down and talk to that person. Then we talk to the audience about maybe something that happened that day [before we] start having guests [come] out.
The very first show I went on after Idol was [The Tonight Show With Jay] Leno. He'd have his guests stay [after their interviews were done], and I really liked that. It makes everything amazing. On my pilot, we had Terry Crews with these older ladies from a quilting guild. It was pretty epic!
View this post on Instagram
Is your set comfy couches or more of a desk with a few chairs?
It's very much a musician's home with my band. It's a more chill and comfy and conversational set, with a cool bar vibe. There's no desk. I don't think I'll ever belong at a desk!
You're a staple on daytime and late-night talk shows. Did any of those hosts offer up advice?
I've known a bunch of them for years. Whether it was Ellen [DeGeneres] or [Jimmy] Fallon or Seth Meyers, they're like, "Don't worry about anything. Everybody gets terrified at the beginning, and your idea of what you think it'll be — it'll change." I have a bunch of people cheering me on!
What 'The Voice' Coaches Have Said About Adam Levine Leaving
He's exiting after 16 seasons.
Speaking of getting terrified, you admitted a few months ago you were scared to do this. How are you feeling now that you're in the thick of it?
I'm not nervous at all. I'm excited because I have a dream I didn't know I had. People were like, "What if it's hard to have a successful talk show?" and I said, "Well, I'm going to do me and people are either going to like it or not, so I guess we'll find out."
How are you handling this and The Voice and your music career?
I'm only two studios down from The Voice, so I can still do that and release new music. It's busy, but I thrive on being busy. I do well under pressure.
Who are your guests the first week?
That's a surprise!
How about your dream guest, then?
My ultimate dream guest is definitely Meryl Streep. I'm a huge fan of hers. But I don't want it to happen, because I'll freak out. [Laughs] I don't really hang out with famous people. My life is very normal. I don't go to parties because I have four kids. So I'm probably going to freak out every day!
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Series Premiere, Monday, September 9, check local listings