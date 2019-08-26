Catch Up on 'Mom' Season 6 Ahead of New Episodes of the CBS Comedy

The grape doesn't fall far from the vine in the snappy CBS sitcom Mom, centered around a recovering-alcoholic mother-and-daughter duo rebuilding their relationship. (Season 6 arrives on Hulu on Tuesday, August 27.)

Onetime scam artist Bonnie Plunkett (Allison Janney) wants forgiveness from her child, single-mom waitress Christy (Anna Faris), who just needs her mom to be, well, a mom. In a classic exchange from the pilot, Christy laments, "While other moms were cooking dinner, you were cooking meth!" Bonnie responds, "Otherwise known as working."

The tone is unsentimental but not snarky. The pair jab nonstop but also love and encourage each other. Each season, Bonnie softens a smidge and Christy gains confidence with help from some folks in their supportive AA group (played by Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall).

The women remind each other that moving forward means letting go of bad behavior developed to deal with past pain. The lurching personal growth is a joy to watch.

In Season 6, Christy starts law school and the stress tempts her to gamble (her other addiction), Bonnie plans her wedding to former stuntman Adam (William Fichtner) and also takes in her childhood foster sister, sweet parolee Tammy (scene-stealing guest star Kristen Johnston), who's trying to adjust to life outside of prison.

You'll root for them through every hard-earned victory.

Mom, Season 6, Streaming, Tuesday, August 27, Hulu



Mom, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9/8c, CBS