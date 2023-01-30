Anna Faris Opens Up About Stepping Away From ‘Mom’

Anna Faris left her popular CBS sitcom, Mom, before the eighth and final season. At the time, Faris said she was leaving to pursue new opportunities, but now she’s opening up more about what made her step back from acting, which she says wasn’t a “conscious” choice at the time.

“I kind of took my foot off the gas and I spent a lot of time with my son,” the actress tells People ahead of her return to the small screen for a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for Avocados From Mexico. “It felt really good. It wasn’t conscious, but sort of a sabbatical, I guess.”

The Unqualified podcast host continues, “It felt great. And now, what also feels great is that all of the projects and the characters that I’ve been sort of subconsciously kicking around, feel like they’re slowly kind of starting to sprout. And I feel really proactive, which feels great.”

In a previous statement issued when she left Mom, Faris said, “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

In her Avocados From Mexico TV spot, Faris will be stripping down and playing Eve from The Garden of Eden. “When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like,” she quips to People.

Faris is also known for her roles in movies The House Bunny, Scary Movie, and The Hot Chick.