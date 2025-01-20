13 Bachelor Nation Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Wells Adams & More

It’s no secret former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are constantly dating within the franchise, but every once and a while, one of them snags a date with a celebrity outside of Bachelor Nation.

Some contestants from the franchises even had relationships with stars before they actually appeared on the dating show, while others went on to dabble in the celebrity dating pool afterward. While most of the crossover romances fizzled out, some of the couples have been able to make it work.

Check out the gallery below to see 13 celebrities who have dated within the Bachelor, Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and even Golden Bachelorette universe!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; ABC

Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron was Hannah Brown’s runner-up on The Bachelorette, but they briefly reconciled after reuniting on After the Final Rose. Ahead of the July 2019 live show, Brown had broken up with her final pick, Jed Wyatt, and she asked Cameron to meet up for a drink after the finale. He was even photographed leaving Brown’s house after their date.

However, just days later, Cameron was spotted out with Gigi Hadid, who he went on to date for two months before their October 2019 split.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell was engaged to Ben Higgins after they met on Season 20 of The Bachelor. However, after giving their relationship a go in the real world, they split in May 2017. 

Bushnell went on to start dating country singer Chris Lane in 2018. The two had actually met three years earlier at a concert and reconnected after running into each other in Nashville. Although things were platonic at first, they eventually turned romantic. Lane and Bushnell tied the knot in October 2019 and have two sons together.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland
Instagram

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is a big Bachelor Nation fan, so it wasn’t a surprise when she posted a lot of tweets about Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2016 and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. Wells Adams was a contestant on both seasons and caught Hyland’s eye, which she wasn’t shy about saying on social media.

She also expressed her excitement when he was cast as the bartender on Season 4 of BIP in 2017, which prompted Adams to slide into her DMs.

The two started dating and got engaged in July 2019. Although they had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they eventually tied the knot in August 2022.

Nick Viall and January Jones
Todd Williamson/Getty Images & Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nick Viall & January Jones

Longtime Bachelor fan January Jones has not been shy about her love of the show, so it’s no surprise Nick Viall reportedly capitalized on her affection back in January 2018.

Rumors began swirling that the couple was dating around this time, but just a few months later both Viall and Jones confirmed they were single.

In 2020, Jones confirmed that she and the reality star went on a “few dates,” explaining, “Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'” the Mad Men star shared. “And I squealed.”

Colton Underwood and Aly Raisman
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Colton Underwood & Aly Raisman

Before he became the Bachelor, Colton Underwood dated Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. The couple got together following the 2016 Olympics, but ended up calling it quits less than a year later.

In his 2020 book The First Time, Underwood opened up about having Raisman tell him she loved him as she was dealing with the very public Larry Nassar trial.

“Hearing her say those words in the midst of all that she was dealing with, it made me fall in love with her all over again,” he revealed. “She was fierce, with a heart so big and deep. I wanted to take care of her that much more.”

Robby Hayes and Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay /Instagram

Robby Hayes & Scheana Shay

We don’t know if we can say Scheana Shay and Robby Hayes ever officially dated, but they definitely had a fling. In fact, their flirtation was even documented on Vanderpump Rules. They’re no longer a thing, but they are still buddies.

Ben Flajnik and Jennifer Love Hewitt
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic & JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Ben Flajnik & Jennifer Love Hewitt

After things didn’t work out with Courtney Robertson, former Bachelor star Ben Flajnik found himself on a date with Jennifer Love Hewitt back in 2011. In fact, they were spotted having dinner together in San Francisco, but it doesn’t sound like their relationship moved past the first date stage.

Evan Spiegel and Lucy Aragon
Jesse Grant/Getty Image & ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lucy Aragon & Evan Spiegel

Long before Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel married Miranda Kerr, he went out with former Bachelor contestant Lucy Aragon! Lucy and Evan dated from 2013 to 2014, but called it quits after a year together.

Jesse Metcalfe and Courtney Robertson at the Emmys
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Courtney Robertson & Jesse Metcalfe

According to Courtney Robertson’s book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends, she actually dated actor Jesse Metcalfe before she went on The Bachelor. They even attended the 2005 Emmy Awards together, but broke up shortly afterwards.

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Instagram

Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson

Demi Lovato was not shy when it came to her crush on Bachelorette star Mike Johnson in 2019. In fact, the singer frequently posted about Johnson on Instagram Stories.

The pair went on a few dates before the brief romance fizzled out, but Johnson admitted that Lovato is a “good kisser!”

Victoria Fuller attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Chase Rice attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Victoria Fuller & Chase Rice

When Victoria Fuller was a contestant on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, she was stunned to see Chase Rice performing on one of her one-on-one dates — because she dated him before the show!

Needless to say, it led to a pretty awkward moment for the exes. After the episode aired, the country singer said his relationship with Fuller was brief, adding that they “spent a night together in Charlotte.”

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko attend Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko confirmed their romance in 2022 after years of fan speculation. At the time that they went public, Tilley revealed that she had already been dating the singer for four years.

“I was prepared for anything and everything,” Tilley said after sharing her relationship news. “I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted.”

Mark Anderson and Barbara Alyn Woods Celebrate Christmas Together
Barbara Alyn Woods / Instagram

Mark Anderson & Barbara Alyn Woods

Mark Anderson found love after appearing on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. As the season was airing, he started dating One Tree Hill actress Barbara Alyn Woods.

Fans began speculating that the two were an item when they wore coordinating costumes on Halloween 2024. They then confirmed the relationship by celebrating the holidays together with their families.

