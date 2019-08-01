'Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Breaks Instagram Silence With Message for Tyler Cameron (PHOTO)

Well... this is awkward.

After news broke that Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt had a secret girlfriend while filming Season 15, he immediately stopped posting to Instagram. Only once has he shared something on the social platform in the past month, and that was just to tell fans that he was unable to answer questions about the scandal until he was off the show.

So it's been quite some time since we heard from Jed. But the musician has officially decided to break his silence in the most bizarre way.

The 25-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a post directed at the man with whom his ex-fiancé Hannah Brown may be rekindling a relationship — this season's runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

Yes. That's an up-close and personal picture of a chocolate chip cookie. "@tylercameron3, these things are no joke," he wrote as the caption. Perhaps this is Jed's way of breaking the ice with Tyler after the most cringeworthy Bachelorette finale ever?

In case you've been living under a rock, Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed due to a lack of trust for the whole dating-another-girl-while-coming-on-the-show thing. Then, in the same night, she asked Tyler on a date to grab drinks. Tyler happily accepted Hannah's invite, and even posted on his Instagram page that he's looking forward to their date.

As for Jed? Well, he struggled to defend his actions for dating another woman at the same time as Hannah. When questioned if he ever actually broke up with girlfriend Haley Stevens before coming on the show, Jed admitted, "I ended it in my heart, not verbally." Not a good look.

So this awkward-as-hell Instagram Story could very well be his way of trying to do some damage control. After all, he *does* have his budding music career to look out for.