Is 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Really Dating Tyler Cameron Now?

Following last night’s whirlwind Bachelorette 2019 finale, there’s only one question on everybody’s mind — will Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron give their relationship another shot?

Now that Hannah’s engagement to Jed Wyatt is officially over, it’s safe to assume the door is wide open for these two to rekindle things.

In fact, Hannah shot her shot during the After the Final Rose Special on Tuesday, July 30, and asked runner-up Tyler out for drinks.

"You're an incredible guy and I'm a single girl. So… I don’t know. I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?” she asked.

Tyler seemed into the idea, replying, "Tell me where and when."

Hannah also confirmed in her interview with People that she still has feelings for the 26-year-old, but they’re not rushing into anything just yet.

“Tyler will always have a place in my heart no matter what our relationship looks like. The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly,” she explained.

“And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

Hannah also stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday, July 31 and dished on what’s going on between the pair.

“Those feelings were real when we were together and you don’t just turn off emotions even though I thought that was going to be a happy day for me with Jed,” she explained.

“He’s always been supportive and respectful, and has continued to do so, and so I want him to be a part of my life in some way. I want to be able to hang out."

While Tyler seems down to get drinks and spend time with Hannah, he’s reiterated the fact he wants to focus on their friendship first.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away. I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens,” he told People.

Following last night's ATFR, Tyler was also a guest on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, opening up about the importance of he and Hannah being friends, adding "we're gonna take it one step at a time" and that the two will "see where it goes."

Only time will tell if these two will work out, but we’re rooting hard for them!