'Bachelorette' Hannah Opens Up About Why She Didn't Sleep With Tyler

Hannah Brown, along with a lot of Bachelor Nation, accidentally judged Tyler C. by his cover, when there was really so much depth to him all along!

While the Florida native is very attractive, he’s proven over the course of Season 15 of The Bachelorette that he’s so much more than just another pretty face. He has not only stood up for Hannah in many tense situations, he’s supported her through the good times and the bad.

Hannah recently opened up about the reason she judged Tyler in the beginning and why she decided to not sleep with him during their fantasy suite date.

Though Hannah was always open to love with Tyler, she initially thought their connection was purely physical.

“I think for a long time with Tyler, I had thought it was just physical. I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and time, I started realizing it more scared me a lot because I thought he was a f**kboy. I did,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go.’ And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."

Not only did she put Tyler in a box, she didn’t understand he had so many layers to his personality.

"In that moment, I thought that it was just one thing, when there was a lot more layers to it. I think I was just... how dare I put a guy in a box that he should not be [in]. He's a great guy,” she reiterated.

Following Luke P.’s dramatic exit during last night’s episode, Tyler is one of the three men left along with Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber.



