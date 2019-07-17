'Married at First Sight': 9 Key Moments From 'Real and Real Wife' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 9, Episode 6, "Real and Real Wife"]

It was time for a dose of the real world in this week's Married at First Sight as the couples left Antigua after their honeymoons and moved into their apartments.

Below, we're rounding up the key moments from the pivotal step in their relationships, from some promising progress to straight-up drama. Read on for every important detail, and beware of spoilers.

Dog Days

Deonna introduced Greg to her dog Sandy, who is notoriously skittish around men, and while the pup accepted a treat from him, Greg likened the dog's hesitant approach to his wife's demeanor towards him. Toward the end of the episode, though, Greg makes progress and even grows close with Sandy when he moves in with Deonna.

Neat Freak

When Elizabeth first sees Jamie's apartment, she can't get over how neat it is, and even jokes about messing it up on purpose. It's clear that she's overwhelmed by his structured organization in comparison to her own lifestyle.

Keith Has Some Explaining to Do

Iris is upset when she discovers an empty box of condoms in Keith's nightstand, and when she confronts him, he reveals he brought the missing condoms on their trip. When he shows her, she's not pleased to learn there were only three left in the box, implying that the rest of them were used elsewhere.

Meeting in the Middle

When the couples met with one of the experts, they discussed ways to improve their relationships, and in Matt and Amber's case it was that they need to tell each other how much they mean to one another. And Matt also shared that he can see himself finding love with Amber despite her doubts.

Not Normal

When it came to Greg and Deonna's compliment problem, the expert told Deonna it wasn't normal that she couldn't accept compliments, and so she claims she'll do her best to accept them in spite of her aversion.

Movin' In

The couples moved into their shared spaces, and it was an experience, to say the least, as they lugged their belongings into the building. This is also the first year all of the couples' apartments are in the same complex.

Beth's Fur Babies

Jamie and Elizabeth melded their families when they moved in, including Elizabeth's two dogs and Jamie's cat. When Elizabeth asks her husband what he thinks of her dogs, he's not quick to answer, but tells her they're a bit much. Ultimately, he tells her he'll get used to it since it's a dealbreaker for her.

Making Memories

One sweet moment between Matt and Amber included him sharing his personal photos from home, including old school images and more. But the drama doesn't take long to begin when she discovers him using a separate bathroom from the one she uses. The tiff begins when she thinks he's treating her like a roommate rather than a wife.

Face Masking Together

Jamie and Elizabeth reignited a tradition they began on their wedding night by wearing face masks on their first night together in their apartment. Can the peace last? Tune in next week to find out when Married at First Sight returns.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime