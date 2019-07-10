'Married at First Sight': 7 Key Moments From 'Paradise Lost?' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 9, Episode 5, "Paradise Lost?"]

It's Week 5 of Married at First Sight's ninth season, and as the couples continued to enjoy their honeymoons in Antigua, drama permeated the budding relationships.

From tense boat rides to career decisions, the latest installment wasn't shy about holding back when it came to the four husbands and wives. Below we're breaking down all of the highlights from the episode titled "Paradise Lost?" But beware of juicy spoilers ahead.

Saying "I Love You"

Elizabeth and Jamie took their marriage to the next level, with Elizabeth revealing that the couple consummated their relationship. But that's not all — Elizabeth also said that Jamie told her that he loves her, and she couldn't have been more thrilled about it.

Trust Issues

During one of her testimonials, Amber revealed that she's having a hard time trusting Matt, even though she likes him. Sadly, she's not wrong for her lack of faith, because Matt had been holding back telling her that he may sign on for another basketball contract that could take him out of the country for half of the year.

Keith's Sense of Humor

When the couples travel to a private island together, they all go their separate ways, and Keith and Iris end up exploring some trails. While there, Iris learns that her husband likes to play jokes, as he constantly tried to make her paranoid about animals or other potential dangers.

Lost Things

While enjoying the private island, Keith suddenly realizes he lost his wedding ring in the sand, which then results in himself, Iris and the other couples sifting through the grains. Thankfully for Keith and Iris, the band was found before departing.

Seasick

After suffering through the first catamaran ride to the island, the couples endured an even rougher trip back to their resort, rendering many of them seasick. Elizabeth, in particular, got very sick and took out her stress out on Jamie in the process, not caring that the other couples could see. Ultimately, after storming off swearing at Jamie, Elizabeth did apologize and they made up.

Say What?

During their last night in Antigua, Deonna and Greg enjoyed a dinner together where they discussed their living conditions. When Deonna asked why Greg owns a four-bedroom home, he reveals he had been engaged once before, and Deonna's reaction is priceless. Needless to say, she wasn't thrilled, but chose to keep her emotions in check.

First Fight

Matt and Amber's honeymoon phase came crashing down on their last night as Amber promised to support Matt in his current business ventures, but wasn't sure it would work between them if he did continue his career in basketball. The conversation then leads Matt to confront Amber and they have an argument, but they talk through their issues. Will the peace last? Tune in next Wednesday to see what happens next on Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime