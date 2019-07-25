Gone But Not Forgotten — 5 Shows Celebrating Milestone Anniversaries This Year

In 2019, many popular TV shows of yesteryear are celebrating milestone anniversaries, ranging from two decades to a whopping 40 years.

Though time has passed, these comedies and dramas remain relevant and beloved by audiences. And even thought they're not airing new episodes, it's still easy enough to rewatch your favorites.

Below, we look at series ringing in big anniversaries in 2019, including Seinfeld, The West Wing, and more.

The West Wing (20 Years)

Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) still occupies the White House on Netflix, home to creator Aaron Sorkin's idealistic NBC drama (1999–2006). In the real world, The West Wing Weekly podcast from Joshua Malina (staffer Will Bailey) debuted a new season July 9.

ER (25 Years)

Since NBC's influential medical drama landed on Hulu in 2018, nearly 100,000 viewers have binged all 331 episodes from its 1994–2009 run. Half of all ER streamers are under age 34, so a whole new generation is getting to know the team at Chicago's County General.

Seinfeld (30 Years)

The show about nothing still means something: A food truck and trivia vending machines are part of the anniversary fun in NYC (the 1989–98 NBC sitcom's setting); the interactive Seinfeld Experience starts this fall. Non–New Yorkers can grab commemorative Junior Mints and watch on Hulu.

Murder, She Wrote (35 Years)

CBS's cozy, campy mystery almost rebooted in 2013 on NBC — with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as Jessica Fletcher. Nope. But the incomparable Angela Lansbury's 1984–96 stint is all over Prime Video and syndication: Check listings for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Cozi TV and WGN America.

Knots Landing (40 Years)

Readers often tell us they miss this soapy Dallas spinoff (1979–93). DVDs exist, but that's it. Since Warner Bros. Television distributed the CBS drama in later seasons, maybe WarnerMedia's buzzy new streaming service — dubbed HBO Max and debuting in the spring — will step up.