'How to Get Away With Murder' to End With Season 6 on ABC

Get ready to say goodbye to Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her students.

ABC announced Thursday that How to Get Away With Murder Season 6 will be its last. Could that mean the time of everyone getting away with murder is about to come to an end?

"Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC."

In 2015, Davis became the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She has also received two SAG Awards, a People's Choice Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

The series has also been recognized over the past five seasons, with an American Film Institute Award for Television Program of the Year, a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

"Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here," series creator Pete Nowalk said. "For me, Annalise Keating's journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator.

"I'm grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years," he continued. "I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can't wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

The final season will follow "Professor Annalise Keating's class through their final semester in law school — while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever."

Watch the video below for a tease of "the beginning of the end" of How to Get Away With Murder and to remind yourself how Season 5 left off.

The series stars Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann.

How to Get Away With Murder, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC