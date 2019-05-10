ABC Renews 'Grey's Anatomy' for Two Seasons, 'HTGAWM' & 'Station 19'

TGIT fans can celebrate.

ABC announced Friday that it has renewed Grey's Anatomy for Seasons 16 and 17. Ellen Pompeo has extended her contract, which locked her in until the end of Season 16, for another year.

It has also renewed Station 19 for Season 3 and How to Get Away With Murder for Season 6. According to the network, having executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff in charge of both Grey's and Station 19 will provide "a seamless crossover narrative on both series."

"I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey's Anatomy, and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well," Vernoff said in a statement. "To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey's, is an exciting challenge."

"Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans' commitment to TGIT continues," Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers said in a joint statement. "We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey's Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear."

The two series recently crossed over on May 2 in an event that was a success for ABC. Grey's Anatomy matched a five-week high, while Station 19 had its second highest-rated telecast ever.

Grey's Anatomy became the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever in the 2018-2019 season.

