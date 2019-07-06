'Power': The Final Season Trailer Is Here (VIDEO)

The final battle. The final betrayal. The final season of Starz's hit drama series, Power.

While there isn't a literal throne to be won like the recently concluded Game of Thrones, the long-running Starz drama has always been about who has the power, who wants the power and what will they all do to either retain it or snatch it away. And, based on the final season trailer, released on Saturday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans with cast members Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, La La Anthony and Larenz Tate present, all that drama is just going to amplify as we race towards the conclusion of the series.

And, of course, at the center of all the high stakes drama is James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Hardwick) who has wronged more than a few over the past five seasons and it looks like some of the people closest to him — life-time friend Tommy Egan (Sikora), wife Tasha (Naughton) and even his son, Tariq (Michael Rainey, Jr) — are now all coming after him in one way or another. Season 6 features the directorial debut of the show's executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as well as the return of Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Underground), who helmed the first two episodes of the series when it debuted in 2014, to take the reins for the final season.

In the trailer, besides the series-long question about who Ghost really is (to others as well as to himself), there looks to be many betrayals with all our main cast members unable to truly trust anyone...maybe not even themselves.

Check out the new final season trailer above.

Power, Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 25, Starz