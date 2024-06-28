Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo) helped create a whole new level of drama going into Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost. Tired of being underneath Monet Tejada’s (Mary J. Blige) thumb, the diabolical duo enlist Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) to kill their mother. Before he can pull the trigger, Tariq’s mother Tasha, does a drive-by hitting Monet and sending the siblings into a manhunt. After a couple of bullets, a video call, and some blackmail, Tariq was able to convince Noma to call off her kill order leaving the duo in distress. With Diana trying to navigate what course to take with her pregnancy and Dru solely focused on revenge, the siblings are on separate paths.

“There’s a lot of cuts and bruises that have happened, and we don’t have the time to really dive into the root of the issue,” says Latoya Tonodeo.

The hurt and anger from Monet killing their father Lorenzo on top of not being under her control led them to ask for her death but Diana’s impending child could change that. Tonodeo expresses how she, ‘hopes that this pregnancy could be a bridge,’ for the family to find a way to reconciliation. That doesn’t mean they’ll forgive her for killing their father out of grief and anger for him killing her eldest, Zeke.

“There are a lot of things that may have to just be put aside… Band-aids and blankets are thrown on top of a problem, in hopes that we can find a way to come together. So, I don’t necessarily believe that Diana is going to see a vulnerability in Monet per se because of motherhood, but it’s just like we have to in a way if that makes sense,” explains Tonodeo.

Dru on the other hand is battling all the emotions from the choices he was manipulated or forced to make for the sake of the family. From losing his father, killing his lover, and plotting to kill his mother, Dru is walking an emotionally unstable tightrope.

“Dru being able to make some strong, bold decisions, wrong and strong, right, and bright, whatever it is, it’s like he’s going to go for it all the way,” Adams-Gray told TV Insider.

In Episode 4, we see Monet realize her flaws when it comes to supporting her children in the way they need but that doesn’t stop Cane from (Woody McClain) ‘killing’ Dru’s existence in his life. Throughout the series, we see how Dru’s erratic behavior is triggered by his emotional and mental state. Even though he may be on the outs with his family, Adams-Gray feels that they’re the only ones who’ll be able to help ground him.

“He has to lean on his family like it or not…It’s going to be very difficult for him to do that, but it’s the only way I can see him maintaining a semblance of mental health and a healthy relationship with himself. He is seeking his individuality in his voice and his perspective,” says Adams-Gray.

Noma (Caroline Chikezie) has a hold on Cane, Monet wants to gain control of her territory, and Tariq and Brayden are going back into the drug game may make it harder for the Tejadas to find their way back to one another.

