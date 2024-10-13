Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for all seasons of Power and its spinoff series.]

When you turn on the TV and start watching a drama about drugs, money, and violence, you don’t expect to see people hugging and smiling all of the time. With that said, you also don’t expect to see the level of violence Power has displayed across six seasons and three (eventually, five) spinoff series.

More than 300 characters have died throughout Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force—and 46 of those deaths occurred in the sixth season of Power alone. However, that’s why so many have come to love the series. No one is safe. James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), and Monet Tejeda (Mary J. Blige) are just a few of the major stars who have met an untimely demise.

In the aftermath of Power Book II: Ghost‘s finale, let’s look back at the ten deaths that have shocked, saddened, and thrilled fans over the last decade.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.