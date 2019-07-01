SDCC 2019: 'Pennyworth' & 'Batwoman' Decorate Comic-Con's Hotel Keys

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman with one of the official keycards for the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Warner Bros. Television Group is once again the sponsor of the hotel keys, and the designs for this year's convention feature three new DC series. To pay tribute to the caped crusader's milestone, Warner Bros. is decorating the cards with art for The CW's Batwoman and EPIX's Pennyworth. The third keycard available will be for HBO's Watchmen.

"With more than 40,000 branded room keys available at nearly 40 participating major hotels throughout the San Diego area during Comic-Con, fans will find doors opening all over the city thanks to the Wayne family fortune — and a group of outlaw superheroes," according to a press release from Warner Bros.

Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with Bruce Wayne's billionaire father, Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge).

Batwoman follows Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a highly-trained street fighter who protects Gotham as the titular vigilante.

Watchmen is set in an alternate history where "superheroes" are seen as outlaws and is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Pennyworth, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 28, 9/8c, EPIX

Batwoman, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 8/7c, The CW

Watchmen, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, HBO