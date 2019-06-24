Who Will Hannah Pick on 'The Bachelorette' 2019? (POLL)

The Bachelorette 2019 is approaching its final leg as nine remaining men continue to vie for Hannah Brown's heart.

Connor S., Dustin, Dylan, Garrett, Jed, Luke P., Mike, Peter and Tyler C. are still left in the running as Hannah and the suitors head to Latvia in Monday's episode. Hannah will go on two one-on-one dates that could decide two of the mens' fates heading into the final episodes.

Meanwhile, it will be a fight for the others as they try to secure a spot in the final four which earns them hometown dates and potential fantasy suite opportunities. While fans won't know who Hannah selects for her final four until then, many fans believe the frontrunners to beat are: Luke, Jed, Tyler, and Peter.

Could Hannah go for Nashville-based Jed, a singer/songwriter (with some drama outside of the show)? Or will she go for someone like the divisive import/export manager Luke P.? What about hunky general contractor Tyler? Or, will Peter the pilot stand out from the crowd? Ultimately, only time will tell.

As emotions continue to run high this season, Hannah's choice at the end is anyone's guess but with these four names in mind, we're asking viewers to cast their vote. Who do you think Hannah will choose?

Let us know in the poll below and don't miss the latest installment of The Bachelorette, Monday night on ABC.

