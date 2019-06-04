'The Affair': Showtime Unveils Final Season Premiere Date

After Showtime renewed The Affair for a fifth and final season following its much-talked about fourth season, the network is unveiling the premiere date and more details for the show's last run.

Season 5 of the hit drama is going to hit screens on Sunday, August 25, at 9/8c on Showtime with an 11-episode order. As previously reported, the season will include a time-jump as Anna Paquin (True Blood) joins the cast as Joanie Lockhart — Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole's (Joshua Jackson) now adult daughter. Also returning for Season 5 are Maura Tierney as Helen, Dominic West as Noah and Sanaa Lathan as Janelle.

In a tease that was made via the show's social channels, the date was announced alongside this question, "What does the future hold?"

As part of Joanie's story in the future, she returns to a climate-change effected Montauk, where she'll attempt to piece together the truth about her mother's demise. Fans witnessed Alison's death last season when Ruth Wilson departed the show. Chronicling the aftermath of Season 4's events, the final run will see the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices.

"As they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past," reads the season logline per Showtime. "This final season is about how everything does really fall apart in the end, but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout."

Also returning as series regulars in Season 5 are Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand as Whitney and Trevor Solloway. Among the list of guest stars for the season are Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang, Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano.

The Affair, Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 25, 9/8c, Showtime