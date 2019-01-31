'The Affair': Jennifer Jason Leigh Joins Final Season in Recurring Role

The Affair's final season is adding another new face to its cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The Atypical actress joins fellow Season 5 addition Anna Paquin in the series, which was recently renewed for a final season at Showtime. Leigh will star in a recurring role that has yet to be revealed, while True Blood's Paquin will play an older version of Allison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole's (Joshua Jackson) daughter, Joanie.

Switching between a flash-forward timeline and one taking place just a few months after Allison's death, the story will see Joanie return to a climate-damaged Montauk to learn more about the mystery surrounding her mother's death. It's unclear which timeline Leigh will factor into.

Season 4 saw the exit of Ruth Wilson, but series stars Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Julia Goldani Telles, Jadon Sand, and Sanaa Lathan are all slated to return. Unfortunately, we won't be seeing much of Joshua Jackson as Allison's ex-husband Cole, as the actor revealed he wouldn't return as a series regular.

There is a chance that Jackson could return in a recurring or guest-starring capacity, but that will remain to be seen.

Also appearing on this season: Claes Bang, Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, Abigail Dylan Harrison, Jake Siciliano, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, and John Doman.

The Affair, Season 5, 2019, Showtime