Tracy Morgan Tapped to Host the 2019 ESPYS

The Last O.G. star Tracy Morgan will be hosting The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Live, and he shared the news in style on social media Monday.

"As the host of The ESPYS, I get inside information," Morgan said in a video he posted to Twitter and Instagram, but as he learned when he opened an ESPYS envelope, some information is redacted even before he sees it.

5 Must-See Moments from the 2018 ESPYs It was a night of huge wins and emotional speeches.

"@espn going to let me shock the world on July 10th on @ABCNetwork," he wrote in the tweet. "@BoJackson is going to pay me the money he owes me too!"

Guess what??? I AM HOSTING THE 2019 #ESPYS! @espn going to let me shock the the world on July 10th on @ABCNetwork. @BoJackson is going to pay me me the money he owes me too! #redacted pic.twitter.com/SjO9v3srxl — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 3, 2019

He echoed that last bit in a statement released by ESPN. "I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS," the actor said. "I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!"

"Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports," ESPYS executive producer Maura Mandt said. "He's a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we're thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for the show."

The ESPYS commemorates the past year in sports, highlighting major achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and celebrating the leading performers and performances. It also raises awareness and funds (almost $97 million so far) for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charity founded at the first show in 1993 by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano.

The 2019 ESPYS, Wednesday, July 10, 8/7c, ABC