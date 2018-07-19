5 Must-See Moments from the 2018 ESPYs

Sports had its night Wednesday at the 2018 ESPY Awards, which were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by retired professional race car driver Danica Patrick, the show celebrated the best moments in sports from the past year. The world's top athletes, actors, and celebrities all gathered to see who would walk away with the night's top honors.

Here are the top five moments from the awards show:

5. Best Female Athlete

Pro snowboarder Chloe Kim took home the award after winning gold at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics earlier this year at just 17 years old.

4. Best Game

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team were awarded the ESPY for beating Canada in the final game to claim the Olympic gold medal for their first time in 20 years.

With the whole country behind them, the U.S. Women’s Hockey team brought home Olympic gold in this year's Best Game! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/r9kyhaQ4GC — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

3. Pat Tillman Service Award

Team Rubicon co-founder and CEO Jake Wood was awarded the Pat Tillman Service ESPY. The non-profit helps victims of natural disasters — both in the US and abroad — rebuild their homes and lives after enormous tragedy.

Below, Wood gives his speech at the 2018 ESPYS accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

"Know your neighbor, love your neighbor, help your neighbor. Doing that is the best tribute we can pay to Pat Tillman." – Former Marine Sgt. Jake Wood (📍 @Bonobos) pic.twitter.com/ZENJdN5ROI — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

2. Jimmy V Perseverance Award

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. He is battling cancer for the third time. "Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," he said.

"I will never give up. I will keep fighting til the end." —Jim Kelly#DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/hBVg6w5XsI — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

1. Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Aly Raiman, Sarah Klein, and softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez, plus over 100 other sexual abuse survivors, were honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. They spoke about the abuse they suffered at the hands of disgraced USA Gymnastics national team and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar, and how they hope to inspire and help other survivors.

“To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.” Tonight, Aly Raisman and her sister survivors brought the #ESPYS audience to their feet. pic.twitter.com/0sVTI0wLUH — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

The 2018 ESPYs Winners Include:

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

Best College Athlete: Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield

Best Female Athlete: Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim

Best Male Athlete: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin

Best Team: Houston Astros

Best Game: U.S. women's hockey team's shootout win vs. Canada in the gold medal game at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best Championship Performance: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles

Best Moment: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs' touchdown against the New Orleans Saints

Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White's gold medal-winning run in Pyeongchang

Best Play: Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater to win the national championship

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady

Best MLB player: Mike Trout

Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mike Schultz

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe

Capital One Cup: Stanford Cardinal sports

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sgt. Jake Wood of the U.S. Marines

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: The "sister survivors" from USA Gymnastics and Michigan State (pictured below)