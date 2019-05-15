Inside WarnerMedia Upfronts: 'Miracle Workers' Renewed, 'Snowpiercer' Moves, 'Rick & Morty' Returns

It's Upfronts season and TV's biggest stars are coming out to give viewers the latest updates on their series. Warner Media held their presentation Wednesday morning in New York City where stars from their biggest shows on TBS, TNT, truTV and more were ready to tease any and everything on their slates.

From season renewals and greenlights to upcoming episodes and more, they held nothing back. Below we're breaking down all of the major announcements and then some scoop directly from the stars on the Warner Media blue carpet.

Miracle Workers Renewed for Season 2

After a successful first run, Miracle Workers fans prayers have been answered as TBS renewed the anthology series for Season 2. Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni are all set to return in new roles.

As the network's top-performing comedy the renewal is certainly welcome as the Season 2 storyline will feature a medieval setting. Rich, Viswanathan and Soni were buzzing when we spoke to them on the carpet. "Season 2 is a brand-new story," Rich tells us. "Our cast plays completely different characters and it's set in the dark ages."

Beyond that, the cast doesn't know much about Season 2 as Soni says, "We literally don't even know [what our roles are]. We just know that we're gonna maybe shoot in Europe which is really exciting and that most of us are coming back."

But will the show continue to hold the title Miracle Workers? Rich says, "We're still trying to work that out, but I would say that it's thematically extremely linked and tonally the same. But the story is very different and the cast of characters are very different."

As for why the concept of morality shows works so well in the show, Rich reasons, "Lately in our culture, a lot of people are feeling a certain amount of existential dread and it's sometimes reassuring to see that reality reflected back to you on TV."

The Last O.G. Gets a Third Season

TBS also renewed its other top comedy The Last O.G. which stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The series co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele will see the return of fellow stars Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland.

Snowpiercer Moves and Gets Season 2 Pickup Ahead of 2020 Premiere

Previously set at TNT, Snowpiercer is moving to TBS for its expected Spring 2020 premiere date. The post-apocalyptic drama based on the film with the same name also received a Season 2 pickup long before its debut.

Graeme Manson serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series which stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard also stars and has been upped to a regular cast member for Season 2.

TNT Gives Shaq Life a Series Order

Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq Life has been greenlit at TNT as the four-time NBA champion gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life in this special docuseries. The series will follow O'Neal on his quest to be the "ultimate businessman and entertainer." Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab while its executive produced by Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris.

TBS Greenlights Chad

Nasim Pedrad's single-camera comedy Chad has been given a 10-episode full series order at TBS. The show follows a 14-year-old "pubescent Persian boy" played by Pedrad who is learning to navigate his first year of high school while trying to become popular. Pedrad is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series which also stars Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan and Alexa Loo. Hayes Davenport serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Oly Obst and Rob Rosell.

Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart Gets Her Own Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's Amy Hoggart is about to take on her own series which has yet to be titled. The correspondent has been given a half-hour slot for a non-political show that tackles everyday problems with Hoggart's unique humor. Episodes will consist of scripted and unscripted segments as well, and will address topics like monogamy and polyamory, friendship and shame with the hope of giving viewers a positive takeaway by the end of the episode.

While she may not be tackling politics on her upcoming series, Hoggart did share her perspective on the content that comes out of election season. "I think that's a popular misconception — that comedy writers love stuff being horrific in the world so they can write about it. I'd way rather have a harder job and an easier world, that's just me. That's my take on it," she tells us.

WarnerMedia Partners With All Elite Wrestling

TNT is set to air weekly matches later this year after WarnerMedia partnered with All Elite Wrestling for a multi-platform launch of a new wrestling league. All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) new wrestling promotion brings together a roster of male and female wrestlers for a new experience unlike any other in the past 20 years.

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW features members of The Elite — all-star wrestlers The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, as well as Chris Jericho.

More Rick and Morty on the Way

Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were also on the WarnerMedia red carpet to promote the show, which received a 70-episode order at Adult Swim following Season 3. "It's kind of unprecedented, it's weird," Roiland tells us of the episode count. , "This is home now," he says of WarnerMedia.

As for the pressure of completing those episodes for the show's rabid fanbase, Harmon adds, "It's not a common thing to get a deal like that... It's like the equivalent of syndication or something like that to get 70 episodes guaranteed. So that was a cue for me to go, 'OK, this show wants you to do it for a living.' So, I've kind of been pulling back on all my other stuff and settling in. That's nice."

So what's next? "It's all evergreen and we're keeping it real," Harmon says, and Roiland seconds the sentiment. "Keepin' it a hundred and making sure the fans aren't mad," he says before adding, "We waited this long for Game of Thrones Season 8, right? We can wait a little bit longer for Rick and Morty Season 4 and then 5." The show officially returns for Season 4 in November of 2019.

What's Next for Tacoma FD?

Tacoma FD creators Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan previewed the remaining episodes of Season 1 as the new series continues to grow its fan base. "We'll have more guest stars," reveals Heffernan. "The big thing is the fire — we were told we could only have enough budget to do one fire every season and so it's in Episode 10," he says before teasing that it's set in a location-specific business. "Hi-jinks ensue."

"This week's episode is the beefcake calendar episode and then next week's episode we have the cops coming back for round two," Lemme reveals of the two episodes prior to the season finale. As for the outreach surrounding the new firefighter comedy, Heffernan says, "the firefighter community — they've been so supportive."

Jason Jones Teases The Detour Season 4

Jason Jones was also in attendance to promote the return of The Detour for Season 4 (premiering June 18). "If they've seen the seasons previously, they know we bring everything up to an edge," Jones says. "This season we go well over the edge and then just destroy the edge."

Gear up for laughs because "it's the same as it ever was but funnier," he shares. "I would say this is the funniest season we've ever done."

And look out for an exciting guest star because a familiar face is returning. "We have James Cromwell back this year who is incredible and makes everyone a better actor around him," Jones confirms.