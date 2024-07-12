2024 ESPYS: Check Out the Red Carpet Looks

Amanda Bell
Serena Williams, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and the Lady Gamecocks at the ESPYS
Getty Images

ESPYS

 More

The 2024 ESPY Awards took place Thursday night (July 11) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and were broadcast live on ABC. The event honors the year’s greatest athletic achievements and contributions to sports.

Tennis legend Serena Williams was tapped to emcee the event, which awarded prizes to the best of the best across all of the major sporting events, both professional and collegiate.

Check out some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the 2024 ESPY Awards below.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Serena Williams attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Serena Williams

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Serena Williams. Prince Harry was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

The Super Bowl champion quarterback won for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, and Best NFL Player.

attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Russell Wilson

QB1 kept it clean with this all-white suit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Lamar Jackson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Lamar Jackson

The NFL star was honored with Best Play for catching his own pass.

US snowboarder Brenna Huckaby arrives for the 32nd annual ceremony of the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images)
UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images

Brenna Huckaby

The snowboarding champion won the night’s honor for Best Athlete with a Disability.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick

The Celtics star won for Best Championship Performance.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball Team

Bree Hall, Chloe Kitts, Te-Hina Paopao, Ashlyn Watkins, Adhel Tac, Raven Johnson, and more were honored as the year’s Best Team.

Livvy Dunne at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Livvy Dunn

The gymnast stunned in gold.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Damar Hamlin attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin

The inspiring NFL star took a risk with these cutoff pants legs, and it paid off.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: LSU gymnasts Alyona Shchennikova, Kylie Coen, Tori Tatum, Annie Beard, Konnor McClain, Sierra Ballard, Leah Miller, Savannah Schoenherr, Cameron Hall, Elena Arenas, Bryce Wilson, Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Kiya Johnson, KJ Johnson, Alexis Jeffrey, Kai Rivers, Aleah Finnegan, Amari Drayton and Chase Brock attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LSU Gymnastics Team

Alyona Shchennikova, Kylie Coen, Tori Tatum, Annie Beard, Konnor McClain, Sierra Ballard, Leah Miller, Savannah Schoenherr, Cameron Hall, Elena Arenas, Bryce Wilson, Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Kiya Johnson, KJ Johnson, Alexis Jeffrey, Kai Rivers, Aleah Finnegan, Amari Drayton, and Chase Brock showed up to represent the Tigers.

JuJu Watkins at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Juju Watkins

The USC Women’s Basketball player was honored with the Best Breakthrough Athlete award.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Myles Garrett attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns tight end was nominated for Best NFL player.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Maksim Chmerkovskiy attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The Dancing With the Stars pro wore a well-tailored white suit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Kei Kamara attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kei Kamara

The Los Angeles FC soccer star also went for an all-white drip.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Paige Bueckers attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paige Bueckers

The college basketball star was nominated for Best Comeback Athlete.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Lindsey Vonn attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

The legendary snow skier went bold with gold.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Michael Buffer attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michael Buffer

The legendary announcer electrified the carpet with this shade of blue

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star wore a little black dress with a gold sweetheart bust.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star was a presenter.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Rob Lowe attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rob Lowe

The UnStable star chose a crushed velvet look.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

The Selling Sunset star wore grey.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Nikki Glaser attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

The comedian rocked her red boots.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Bachelor Nation was represented on the red carpet here as well.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Colman Domingo attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Colman Domingo

The actor stunned in an embellished grey suit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Jackson Olson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Jackson Olson

The baseball star took a two-toned approach to the carpet fit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P
Colleen Quigley

The Olympic runner opted for a baby blue mini.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

The rap duo stood out for her yellow burst dress.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Tony Jefferson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Tony Jefferson

The NFL star opted for a head-to-toe midnight black ensemble.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Malika Andrews attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Malika Andrews

The ESPN journalist wowed with her form-fitting gown

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Kay Adams attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Kay Adams

The sportscaster stunned with her glittery gold skirt

attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Chari Hawkins

The track and field star could be seen for miles thanks to her bright blue throwback gown.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Robin Arzon attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Robin Arzon

The exercise instructor went with a daring shape to her white gown.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Ben Casparius and Erin Matson attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Ben Casparius and Erin Matson

This baseball family hit a homerun with their coordinated look.

ESPYS

