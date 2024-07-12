2024 ESPYS: Check Out the Red Carpet Looks

The 2024 ESPY Awards took place Thursday night (July 11) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and were broadcast live on ABC. The event honors the year’s greatest athletic achievements and contributions to sports.

Tennis legend Serena Williams was tapped to emcee the event, which awarded prizes to the best of the best across all of the major sporting events, both professional and collegiate.

Check out some of the biggest stars on the red carpet for the 2024 ESPY Awards below.