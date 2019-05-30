When Does 'Wynonna Earp' Return for Season 4 on Syfy?

Earpers are getting restless waiting for an update on the Syfy series' return.

Wynonna Earp was renewed for Season 4 at 2018's San Diego Comic-Con, and the Season 3 finale aired on September 28, 2018. However, there has yet to be an announcement revealing a premiere date or even an update on filming the new season. Fans have been using the hashtag #FightForWynonna and even put up billboards in Times Square in New York City.

The series star Melanie Scrofano tweeted in February that she didn't know anything about the show's future. "All we know is we aren't shooting right now and don't know why," she wrote.

I don't know anything, unfortunately. All we know is we aren't shooting right now and don't know why

Syfy issued a statement reiterating that the network "is completely committed to the series." However, it's up to the production company IDW Entertainment, which Deadline said was "experiencing financial difficulties, running a deficit, and [could not] proceed with production on a fourth season" in February.

IDW Entertainment then released a statement that didn't offer an update on when fans would see new episodes: "IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story. Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters, and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon."

Since then, the company offered a "quick update" on Twitter in April. "As you know, we love Wynonna just as much as everyone else & have appreciated all of your support," the message read. "Everyone involved with this show is working behind the scenes to bring back another season. We'll keep you updated when we have more to share."

Hey #Earpers! Just a quick update! As you know, we love Wynonna just as much as everyone else, & have appreciated all of your support.

Everyone involved with this show is working behind the scenes to bring back another season. We'll keep you updated when we have more to share.

The first season premiere on April 1, 2016, but Seasons 2 and 3 aired over the summer. Sadly, it's unlikely that fans will get to see Season 4 in the summer of 2019, but perhaps there will be another update soon.