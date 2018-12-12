Everything We Know About 'Wynonna Earp' Season 4

Earpers said goodbye (for now) to their beloved sci-fi series, Wynonna Earp, in September when the third season came to a close.

Thankfully, fans know that the show has already been renewed for a fourth. The announcement was made during the SYFY show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 in July.

"It's such a testament to our fans that we’ve just premiered, barely, and we have a Season 4," Melanie Scrofano (who plays Wynonna, herself) said about the horror/western fandom, during the event.

We're breaking down all the Season 4 details below:

When will Season 4 air?

According to SYFY Wire, new episodes will return in 2019. No official date has been released yet, although the past two seasons have premiered in the summer, so it's likely Season 4 will follow suit.

How many episodes?

Season 1 contained 13 episodes, while Seasons 2 and 3 contained 12 episodes. SYFY Wire says fans can expect 12 again.

Who's returning?

Again, no official announcement, but we're assuming Wynonna (Scrofano), Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Doc (Tim Rozon), Nedley (Greg Lawson), Nicole (Katherine Barrell), and Jeremy (Varun Saranga) will be back.

What's next for the characters?

"It’s beginning to look a lot like # WynonnaEarp season four is going to be full of fraught feels and frivolity," said showrunner Emily Andras on Twitter. What does that even mean?!

Season 3 left off with some major cliffhangers: The Earp Curse was broken, but now "Eden" was introduced, and, yes, it's the biblical one. Wynonna was able to defeat Bulshar with the help of her sis, Waverly, naming her the new Guardian of the Gate.

But then the Garden dragged Waverly away, and Wynonna was unable to in go after her. Enter Doc — instead, he went in to try and rescue Waverly.

Wynonna returned to Purgatory, only to discover everyone except Nedley was MIA and the name "Valdez" was scratched into a wall.

Season 4 might also include the long-awaited #WayHaught wedding.

Where can we watch past seasons?

You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix. Season 3 is available on SYFY .

Wynonna Earp, Season 4, 2019, SYFY