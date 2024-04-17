Young Sheldon has filmed its final episode.

Iain Armitage revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, April 16 that the Big Bang Theory spinoff had wrapped filming its series finale that day. The 15-year-old actor, who was just eight years old when the series began in 2017, paid tribute to their final day on set by posting a photo of his young self in Season 1, sharing what he would tell his younger self in hindsight.

“This is 8 yr old me getting ready to film the very first scene I did as Young Sheldon,” he wrote. “@melissapeterman recently asked what I would go back and tell my younger self. Maybe I wouldn’t tell him anything and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he’d be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am.”

He continued to thank the cast and crew: “I don’t think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later. Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time. I love you all so much!”

Director Alex Reid also bid farewell, doing so by sharing a photo of the Cooper family’s empty dining room table.

See the tributes from other stars below ahead of the series finale—which will feature guest spots from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as their Big Bang Theory characters Sheldon and Amy—airing on May 16.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS