‘Young Sheldon’ Series Finale Wraps Filming — See Iain Armitage’s Tribute (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
The Cast of 'Young Sheldon'
EvansVestalWard/WBTVG

Young Sheldon

 More

Young Sheldon has filmed its final episode.

Iain Armitage revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, April 16 that the Big Bang Theory spinoff had wrapped filming its series finale that day. The 15-year-old actor, who was just eight years old when the series began in 2017, paid tribute to their final day on set by posting a photo of his young self in Season 1, sharing what he would tell his younger self in hindsight.

“This is 8 yr old me getting ready to film the very first scene I did as Young Sheldon,” he wrote. “@melissapeterman recently asked what I would go back and tell my younger self. Maybe I wouldn’t tell him anything and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he’d be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am.”

He continued to thank the cast and crew: “I don’t think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later. Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time. I love you all so much!”

'Young Sheldon' Star Shares Photos of the Cast's 'Emotional' Last Supper Scene
Related

'Young Sheldon' Star Shares Photos of the Cast's 'Emotional' Last Supper Scene

Director Alex Reid also bid farewell, doing so by sharing a photo of the Cooper family’s empty dining room table.

See the tributes from other stars below ahead of the series finale—which will feature guest spots from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as their Big Bang Theory characters Sheldon and Amy—airing on May 16.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

young sheldon series finale wrap iain armitage instagram - 1

Iain Armitage's Instagram Stories

Armitage says, “Today was our last day of filming” Young Sheldon on an Instagram Story, sharing Reid’s post. “What a joy, honor, and privilege,” he added with a heart.

Alex Reid tribute post to 'Young Sheldon' after series wraps filming
Instagram

Alex Reid's Farewell

Reid expressed his gratitude for seven joyous seasons.

“Today was a wrap on the final season of Young Sheldon,” he wrote. “I can’t express how much my time on this show has meant to me. To watch these actors evolve through the years felt like watching my own family grow and change. Right now I have no words but in the coming days I’ll post some of my photos from the 36 episodes I was fortunate enough to direct. This is from this afternoon, before we shot our last scene.”

Raegan Revord's 'Young Sheldon' series wrap Instagram post
Instagram

Raegan Revord's Goodbye

Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, posted a photo of her and Annie Potts (Meemaw) hugging after they wrapped.

“My emotional state at the moment,” her caption read.

Melissa Peterman's 'Young Sheldon' series wrap Instagram post
Instagram

Melissa Peterman's Tribute

Melissa Peterman (who plays Brenda Sparks) stands in front of The Young Sheldon Stage sign.

Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage

Melissa Peterman

Raegan Revord

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Jeopardy' April 16, 2024 contesants
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Unbelievable Mistake That Cost Player the Game
Ramón Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' Season 2 premiere
2
Here’s Why ‘Will Trent’ Isn’t New This Week
Cheryl Burke in 'Dancing With the Stars'
3
Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners on ‘DWTS’
Family Guy
4
‘Family Guy’ Creators Tease Wild Time Jump in Jesus-Themed Finale
Luke Newton in Season 3 Episode 3 of 'Bridgerton'
5
Inside Colin’s ‘Sexy’ Glow-Up in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3