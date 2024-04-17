Todd & Julie Chrisley Get Big News in Bid to Be Freed From Prison

After more than a year in prison, reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley finally have a date for their appeal hearing, where the court will hear oral arguments as to why their convictions should be overturned.

According to documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has set a hearing date for the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ case for this coming Friday, April 19.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Todd is doing a ten-year stint (reduced from 12) at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a five-year sentence (reduced from seven) at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

In the appeal, Todd will dispute the accusations and demand a new trial on the majority of the charges, where he aims to acquit himself on two tax-related counts. Meanwhile, Julie is looking for acquittal on all bank fraud charges and resentencing on others.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant who was convicted of tax-related crimes, is also appealing his three-year sentence. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he seeks a new trial for tax evasion-related charges and a reconsideration of his $35,000 fine.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been sharing updates on her parents’ time in prison on social media, her podcast Unlocked, and in various interviews with media outlets.

Last month, Savannah shared a positive outlook for the upcoming appeal hearing, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I hope to have [her mom and dad] home, maybe later in the summer.”

Over the past year, Todd has frequently spoken out about the alleged “inhumane” conditions at FPC Pensacola, including claims of blackmail attempts, rat-infested kitchens, out-of-date food, and “starving” the inmates to death.

He also claimed he hasn’t been able to speak to his wife, with Savannah confirming the last time her parents spoke “was the morning they went into federal prison.”

“A lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we’ve been about conditions [in prison],” Savannah told E! News in March,