For a guy who wears some big boots, it’s all about baby steps for our boy Cordi.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek (which you can watch above) of the April 17 episode of Walker, “Lessons from the Gift Shop,” our favorite Texas Ranger (Jared Padalecki) is making a grand-ish romantic gesture to his lady love (Odette Annable), and it’s sweeter than Sweet Tea, y’all. It’s also about time!

Not that it hasn’t been a rough road for these two to get here. Friends since high school, Geri was besties with Cordi’s future wife Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) and dating his ride-or-die, Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr). Before the show launched, the close-knit crew was rocked by the tragedy of Em’s murder and a bit of betrayal—while Cordell entered law enforcement, Hoyt fell into a life of crime. Things seemed to be getting back on track after Hoyt returned from prison (and made a failed proposal to Geri), but any hope of a happy ending for the second member of this high-school foursome died along with “the Hill Country’s Han Solo,” who was fatally stabbed while defending the Walker ranch from one of Cordi’s foes.

Now four seasons and several flirty near-misses in, Cordell has finally put to rest his haunted memories of his late wife, sorted out his guilt over developing feelings for his dead buddy’s ex, and cowboy’ed up by committing to a full-blown romance—going as far as to offer her a drawer! (Honestly, with Stella at college, would a full dresser have killed ya, bud?)

Let’s just hope he follows through on that promise to clean up the rest of the bedroom, because we’re just at the start of this story and you know how Walker likes to mess with our heads. As Padalecki told us before the season premiere, “they seem to be hot and heavy…but that’s not to say that something won’t sideline that within Season 4.”

Walker, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW