Time away from the Ton was very good to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The middle Bridgerton sibling steps into the spotlight in the highly-anticipated third season of the Netflix series. Upon his return, the debonair Colin has all the young ladies swooning with his updated wardrobe and perfectly coifed (and very voluminous) hair. Costume designer John Glaser and hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist dish the details on Colin’s makeover in Bridgerton Season 3.

“Well, first of all, John switched him up, and he also comes with incredible bone structure,” Ökvist tells TV Insider of Newton’s new look. “I mean, those cheekbones, that really square jawline, and his eyebrows are almost like seagull wings. If you look up any kind of cartoon hero picture, it’s pretty much him. In Seasons 1 and 2 we used soft and round shapes on him so he feels younger.”

Glaser brings up how Colin looked “more boyish” in the previous two seasons. “And now, he needs to be a man that is desirable and sexy,” Ökvist adds.

The costume designer reveals he decided to upgrade Colin’s wardrobe to one of a grown-up leading man. “They’re dark, there’s no ruffles, there are open shirts, it’s a hard collar,” Glaser says. “Everything is a hard, masculine shape. Also, we’ve said that he himself has matured. He actually has lost the roundness and became very angular, so we had to follow suit.”

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is getting a wardrobe change in Season 3 as well. Gone are the citrus colors of yore. Penelope is embracing much darker hues and cool tones in the upcoming season, including a stunning emerald green gown that kicks off this new chapter for Penelope.

Penelope also takes a different approach to her makeup in Season 3. Ökvist reveals that Penelope is giving “old Hollywood glamour” in the beginning of the season. “We take that look, which is extreme, and you finesse it and refine it and very soon she will find visually who she is as a woman,” Okvist says.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix