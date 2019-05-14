2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Among the Nominees
It's that time of year again — the MTV Movie & TV Awards are upon us, and the network has officially released its list of 2019 nominees.
The event, being held Monday, June 17, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, will be hosted by Shazam! and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Zachary Levi. Leading the nominations across various categories are the documentary film RBG, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, with four nods each.
Along with these popular titles, plenty of fan-favorite shows like Riverdale, The Haunting of Hill House, Schitt's Creek and more make the list. Among the categories are new additions like "Reality Royalty," "Most Meme-able Moment" and "Best Real-Life Hero." They join the show's well-known categories like "Best Kiss," "Best Hero," "Best Villain" and more.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also makes history as the first public figure to be nominated in the "Best Fight" category (via her fight against inequality as seen in RBG, while Thrones maintains its nomination in the "Best Show" category a third year in a row. The ceremony is also the first awards show to recognize Avengers: Endgame since its staggeringly successful release at the end of April.
Don't miss a single second of the fun by tuning in June 17, and check out the full list of nominations below. Performers are set to be announced at a later date, but fans can begin voting right away at vote.mtv.com as well as via direct messaging the @MTVAwards handle on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.
Best Movie
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
Best Show
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Best Hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Best Villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Reality Royalty
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Best Fight
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Real-Life Hero
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Best Documentary
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Most Meme-able Moment
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 17, 9/8c, MTV