2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More Among the Nominees

It's that time of year again — the MTV Movie & TV Awards are upon us, and the network has officially released its list of 2019 nominees.

The event, being held Monday, June 17, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, will be hosted by Shazam! and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Zachary Levi. Leading the nominations across various categories are the documentary film RBG, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, with four nods each.

Along with these popular titles, plenty of fan-favorite shows like Riverdale, The Haunting of Hill House, Schitt's Creek and more make the list. Among the categories are new additions like "Reality Royalty," "Most Meme-able Moment" and "Best Real-Life Hero." They join the show's well-known categories like "Best Kiss," "Best Hero," "Best Villain" and more.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also makes history as the first public figure to be nominated in the "Best Fight" category (via her fight against inequality as seen in RBG, while Thrones maintains its nomination in the "Best Show" category a third year in a row. The ceremony is also the first awards show to recognize Avengers: Endgame since its staggeringly successful release at the end of April.

Don't miss a single second of the fun by tuning in June 17, and check out the full list of nominations below. Performers are set to be announced at a later date, but fans can begin voting right away at vote.mtv.com as well as via direct messaging the @MTVAwards handle on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

Best Show

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Most Meme-able Moment

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 17, 9/8c, MTV