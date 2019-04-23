'Shazam!'s Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zachary Levi is a star of both TV and movies, so it's no surprise that MTV has named him host of this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actor and singer, who is currently starring in Shazam! at the box office, is best known for his roles in Chuck, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tangled and more. Levi will helm the event, which is slated for Monday, June 17 at 9/8c on MTV.

This year's festivities will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Fans are sure to remember him fondly as the titular Chuck from the NBC action comedy, which ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2012. Meanwhile, Levi's no stranger to superheroes — in addition to Shazam! he also starred in 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Viewers got a peek at his musical skills in Disney's Tangled where he lent his voice to Flynn Rider alongside This Is Us' Mandy Moore. The actor's most recent TV role, though, includes a part in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second season playing Benjamin — a romantic prospect for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan).

In celebration, Levi shared the video below, feigning disbelief in his upcoming role as host.

Levi joins the ranks of the hosts before him, which includes Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O'Brien, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis, Andy Samberg and many more. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for news on categories and nominees for the 2019 event.

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 17, 9/8c, MTV