MTV Releases a First Look at 'The Hills: New Beginnings' (VIDEO)

After much anticipation, The Hills is about to return to our television screens, and it’s going to happen sooner than you think!

In the first promo for the revival, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, we learn that the MTV reality series will premiere on Monday, June 24.

The first-look trailer also takes us back to pivotal moments in the show’s history — Spencer Pratt proposing to Heidi Montag on the ferris wheel, Audrina Patridge’s complicated relationship with Justin Bobby, Spencer and his sister Stephanie Pratt fighting, and so much more.

Joining Spencer, Heidi, Audrina, Justin Bobby, and Stephanie are former cast members Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, and Whitney Port.

Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, is also joining the cast, along with Jason’s wife, Ashley Wahler, and Frankie’s wife, Jennifer Delgado.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not to mention, former O.C. star Mischa Barton has been added as a cast member, along with Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Though the trailer doesn’t show much from the new season, we do see Audrina and Justin Bobby reunite over dinner.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Audrina says.

“With you and I?” Justin returns.

“Yeah, friend,” Audrina quips, with a smirk on her face.



The Hills: New Beginnings, Premieres, Monday, June 24, MTV

