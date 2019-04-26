Shannen Doherty Returning for Fox 'BH90210' Event Series

Shannen Doherty is joining her former costars for the summer event BH90210.

Fox announced Friday that Doherty, who starred as Brenda Walsh in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, will be joining Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling in the six-episode series.

BH90210 follows the former costars when they get back together, but there's a big twist: They're playing "heightened versions of themselves ... with a healthy dose of irreverence" for the show "inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other." The reunion comes when one of the group wants to reboot the original series.

"But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself," according to the show's logline. "What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends, and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Doherty will also serve as an executive producer with Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling, Ziering, Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, and Patrick Sean Smith.

Fox announced the return of 90210 with a video on the new event series' Instagram account in February.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home. 90210 returns this summer on @FOXTV. #90210onFOX A post shared by 90210 (@90210onfox) on Feb 27, 2019 at 10:03am PST

The original series premiered in 1990 and aired 10 seasons.

BH90210, Summer 2019, Fox