Catching Up With the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast Ahead of the Series Revival

The Hills are alive… Fox is heading back to Beverly Hills with this summer's six-episode 90210.

The revival of the 1990–2000 teen drama has a meta twist: Stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green will play versions of themselves as they try to launch a reboot of the soap. "[It] should be really fun for original fans as well as new ones," promises Green. Here’s what the gang has been up to.

Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh)

The avid race car driver survived a 2002 crash, starred on Tru Calling, Haven and Private Eyes and directed many projects, including the 2011 Hallmark movie Goodnight for Justice, starring the late Luke Perry, and an episode of The CW's 2008–13 90210 reboot.

Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor)

Garth starred on the sitcom What I Like About You, came in fourth on Dancing With the Stars in 2007 and reprised her role of Kelly on The CW's 90210 in 2008. She and Spelling reunited in 2014 for ABC Family's Mystery Girls.

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)

Spelling has graduated to media empress, starring in many Lifetime movies, the parody So NoTORIous and multiple reality shows with hubby Dean McDermott. She wrote six books on topics from parenting to party planning and was The Masked Singer's Unicorn.

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)

He starred in Syfy's Sharknado franchise as hunter Fin Shepard and competed on DWTS (2007) and The Celebrity Apprentice (2015). He's currently filming a recurring role on the DC Universe's Swamp Thing.

Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)

Following a slew of TV guest spots, Carteris — who hosted a short-lived 1995 talk show, Gabrielle — is the president of actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

The actor has filled the last two decades with guest appearances, independent films and roles on Smallville and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. He also played Bree's contractor beau on Desperate Housewives, headlined the TBS comedy Wedding Band and now hosts the podcast …With Brian Austin Green.