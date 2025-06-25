‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Jennie Garth Addresses ‘Messy Truth’ in New Memoir

Jennie Garth is hoping to inspire other women with the release of her new book, I Choose Me, described as “part inspirational memoir, part motivational advice.”

As reported by People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s book is slated for release on April 14, 2026, via Park Row Books, alongside an audiobook narrated by Garth herself.

“Inspired by her thought-provoking podcast of the same name – Jennie brings her signature mix of warmth, honesty and humor to this deeply personal book about self-discovery and reclaiming your power,” reads the official synopsis.

It continues, “Through fame, heartbreak, motherhood and personal reinvention, Jennie discovered the transformative power of putting herself first. By learning to prioritize her own needs and desires, she found the strength to thrive — and to uplift others.”

Garth rose to fame playing Kelly Taylor on the popular Fox teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, a role she reprised for three episodes of the hit spinoff series Melrose Place. She again returned to the role for a main part in the 2008 revival 90210, which aired on The CW until 2010, and BH90210, which aired on Fox in 2019.

Her other credits include The $treet, What I Like About You, Dancing With the Stars, Mystery Girls, Masterchef, 25 Words or Less, and more. She also starred in her own HGTV reality series, The Jennie Garth Project, which followed her as she renovated a home in Hollywood Hills, California for herself and her three children.

“I wanted to share the messy, beautiful truth of what it takes to rediscover yourself — through motherhood, heartbreak, aging and reinvention. My hope is that every woman who reads it feels seen, supported and inspired to put herself first without guilt,” Garth said in a statement about the book.

I Choose Me will feature “intimate stories” and “hard-won wisdom” on several different topics, including “health and aging to motherhood and relationships, grief, faith and finding purpose.”

“Jennie’s reflections offer a road map to help you say yes to one’s truest self,” the official description adds. “Whether it’s finding clarity in chaos, carving out moments to recharge or learning to trust your voice again, she shows how choosing ‘You’ isn’t selfish — it’s the most powerful act of self-respect.”

Since 2020, Garth has co-hosted the 9021OMG podcast with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling and TV and radio personality Sisanie Villaclara, where they share memories from their time on the show. She also launched the I Choose Me Podcast in 2024, focusing on health and happiness.