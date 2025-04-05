Why Tori Spelling Wishes Her Sex Tape With Dean McDermott Was Leaked

For some celebrities, the unsanctioned release of a sex tape would be a doomsday scenario. But Tori Spelling says she wishes that the sex tape she filmed with ex Dean McDermott, from whom she filed for divorce last year, had gone public.

Spelling shared the story on the April 4 episode of her misSPELLING podcast as she chatted with Aubrey O’Day. She said she and McDermott, whom she married in 2006, filmed the tape on “Valentine’s Day or something” during the span of their Oxygen reality show Tori & Dean, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

“I was in New York. He was filming a movie. He came to visit me, and he was like, ‘Hey, let’s film ourselves having sex,’” Spelling said. “We had never done it before. You know, [we had been] married for years. I think we only had two kids.”

The problem was, Spelling and McDermott “never locked [their] s*** up” and “trusted everybody,” Spelling said.

McDermott kept the file on his computer, and someone he thought was a friend found it while staying at their house as Spelling and McDermott took their family on a trip to Hawaii. That supposed friend then tried to sell the tape to an adult film company, which reached out to Spelling and McDermott.

“They actually contacted us and said, ‘We want to let you know we didn’t accept it.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? Were my angles not good?’” Spelling quipped. “We had to get a restraining order on this guy [who tried to sell the video]. We got all of it back and everything.”

When O’Day asked Spelling if she wished the tape had been leaked, though — perhaps under the assumption that it could have helped Spelling’s career — the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said yes.

“Of course. I don’t believe in regrets,” she explained. “I’m bummed I said no to Playboy. Now, at 51, I wish I’d been on the cover of f***ing Playboy. … I was doing [the tape] with my husband and we were together. Yeah, I should have f***ing let that sex tape go out.”