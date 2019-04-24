'Empire' Cast Releases Letter Calling for Jussie Smollett's Season 6 Return

Fans of Empire know that the series is all about family loyalty, and when it comes to its cast, they're living up to the Lyons' reputation.

On Wednesday, an April 19th letter obtained by Deadline — sent to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chair Dana Walden, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, Empire creator Lee Daniels, co-creator Danny Strong and various executive producers on the series — written by multiple cast members in regards to Jussie Smollett, was revealed.

The actor, who was at the center of a reportedly falsified hate crime, has maintained his innocence and received support from his onscreen family. During the height of Smollett's case, he was removed from the final episodes of the show's current fifth season, but his costars are hopeful he'll be able to return for a potential sixth.

Among two of Smollett's biggest supporters throughout the case were his TV parents, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, and they, along with Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker, signed the letter, which pleads that the network give Smollett a second chance. His character Jamal Lyon has been a part of the series since its debut back in 2015, so saying goodbye would likely fare difficult for any fans or cast members.

The stars' thoughtful letter highlights the best parts about Smollett's own character and why he should be given the opportunity to continue. Read the full letter below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Dear Charlie, Dana, Michael, Lee, Danny, Francie, Brian, Sanaa, Dennis, and Brett,

Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire.

We understand the past months have been difficult to process — sometimes the headlines brought more confusion than clarity, yet we now have a conclusion to this ordeal. Throughout Empire’s five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character. He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped. We are confident in his lawyer’s assurance that the case was dismissed because it would not have prevailed.

Jussie has shown us on and off the set who he really is as a leader. In addition to being a caring friend and cast member who treats every crew member with love and respect, he has spent time with our families and individually supported each of us. These recent and detailed letters from The Black AIDS Institute, the Rainbow Push Coalition and the City Lights Orchestra shine a light on his commitment to true community service. Just a few months ago, Jussie partnered with the Trevor Project to provide support to their volunteer program that allows LGBTQ youth in crisis access to vital counseling services. Prior to that, he gave every cent from his sold out world tour to numerous charities. He has adopted a school in Chicago, taught songwriting to incarcerated youth at the Cook County Jail last year and bought the family of Kayden Kinckle, a six-year-old double amputee, a wheelchair accessible van due to his school district not having a wheelchair accessible school bus. He has traveled to South Africa for service as well as to Jamaica to quietly meet about the safety of LGBTQ youth. This was all done without posturing, the need for attention or even discussion.

This is the Jussie we know.

It’s clearer every day that the extreme political climate in our country has only made our system of justice and the court of public opinion more unjust.

It is why now, more than ever, we must stand together as a family. A family is there for us in good times and bad. It can cut through the noise and confusion to understand that there is a person in the center of all this who deserves nothing more than to move forward with his life. We understand that this show is a business. And that business matters to us as well. We are confident our fans will welcome our “Jamal” back into the Empire family as enthusiastically as we will.

That is why we write today to ask you to keep Jussie on the cast so that we can all put this behind us and move forward. Thank you for taking time to hear us. It’s our hope that together we will move into our sixth season as the entire Empire family should.

SINCERELY,

Terrence Howard

Taraji P Henson

Bryshere Y. Gray

Trai Byers

Gabourey Sidibe

Nicole Ari Parker

Empire, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox