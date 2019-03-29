Jussie Smollett Faces Lawsuit Over Attack, Could Get Fired From 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett may have been cleared of all charges relating to his alleged hate crime hoax, but that doesn’t mean the mess is over.

In fact, according to TMZ, the city of Chicago is now reportedly asking the Empire star to pay $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation. The Illinois city has also sent Smollett a letter demanding the money, but he and his legal team have reportedly already rejected the request.

In fact, his people have demanded an apology from the Mayor of Chicago and the Chicago Police Superintendent for the way they have supposedly treated Smollett.

"[The Chicago Police] have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped,” lawyer Patricia Holmes said in a statement.

“The case is closed. No public official has the right to violate Mr. Smollett's due process rights."

She continued, "We respectfully request all government agencies involved live up to the ethical tenets of their office ... The case was dismissed. We should all allow Mr. Smollett to move on with his life as a free citizen."

Sources have revealed the city of Chicago will more than likely file a civil lawsuit in order to get the money.

Not to mention, under the law, they can actually collect more than three times the amount asked for, meaning they could technically get $390,000 from the actor.

The bad news for Smollett is, if this does end up going to court and he’s forced to pay up, this could be all Empire needs to write him off the show for good.

