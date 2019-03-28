Trump Says the FBI, Justice Department Will Review Jussie Smollett Case

President Donald Trump is not happy with how the Jussie Smollett case was handled.



On Tuesday, March 26, the Empire star was cleared of all charges after the Chicago PD claimed he staged his own hate crime. But it sounds like the FBI and the Department of Justice are going to look into the case further, if Trump is to be believed.

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday, March 28 to share his thoughts on the situation.

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" he wrote.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Smollett initially told police in January he was attacked by two men who put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. However, shortly after the alleged attack, the Chicago police reversed their statements and maintained the actor staged the whole thing, even hiring the two men to assault him.

And, though he was charged on 16 felony counts, the prosecutor decided to drop all charges this week.

Smollett shared a statement after the decision thanking his supporters for standing by him. "So I want to thank my legal counsel from the bottom of my heart, and I would also like to thank the state of Illinois for trying to do what’s right,” he said publicly on Tuesday.

“Now I’d like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life. But make no mistake, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere.

He continued, “So again, thank you for all the support, thank you for faith and thank you to God. Bless you all, thank you very much.”