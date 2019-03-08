Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts in Attack Hoax Case

After weeks of back-and-forth and confusing details Empire's Jussie Smollett has officially been indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly filing a false police report about a hate crime.

The actor was charged with felony disorderly conduct and released on $100,000 bail back in February after his initial report was believed to be false. In January, Smollett claimed he was attacked on the streets of Chicago by two men who shouted pro-Trump rhetoric and racist and homophobic remarks before tying a noose around his neck and pouring an unknown liquid on him.

After a few weeks of investigation, Chicago police determined Smollett's report to be false and was made in an effort to help his career and boost his Empire salary. Smollett's arrest quickly followed but the actor and his attorney vehemently deny that he had any part in orchestrating the event, maintaining he's a victim.

The suspects who were apprehended were quickly released after it was believed Smollett paid the brothers to stage the incident. Now, those two men are reportedly working with detectives as they build their case against Smollett.

Since his arrest and recent suspension from Empire, the actor has remained off the radar as he's due back in court on March 14 to address the disorderly conduct charge. Stay tuned for more as news about Smollett's case unfolds.