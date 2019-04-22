Bran Stark's Funniest Moments From 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

Game of Thrones Season 8 has been filled with tense moments and ominous foreshadowing, but one constant for these final episodes so far is the comedic relief — intended or not — courtesy of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright).

The youngest living Stark offspring has been teased as playing an integral role in the show's final season, but it's his oddities that have stuck out most to viewers. Each episode seems to bring with it a new meme-able moment from the young man who has declared himself (many times) the "Three-Eyed Raven."

Despite theories that Bran could be the Night King, he is trying his darnedest to help in the fight for the living... or so it would seem. Along the way, viewers have heard him utter some truly odd comments and seen him partake in downright hilarious moments.

Below, we're rounding up the best of the best when it comes Bran Stark, so don't miss out on the laughs!

Bran Welcomes Jon Home

Leave it to Bran to welcome his "brother" Jon (Kit Harington) back to Winterfell in the strangest and most awkward way. When Jon arrives through the gates, he immediately approaches Bran, whom he hasn't seen in years, saying "Look at you! You're a man."

Bran's awkward response? "Almost." Just that single word, resulting in Jon's furrowed brow, sent viewers back home into uncomfortable laughter.

Bran's Stare

The most iconic scene with Bran's stare has to be the one in the premiere episode, which saw him come-face-to face with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) for the first time since Season 1. Since then, he's busted out his signature stare in a number of scenes, including one with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) in the courtyard.

"The Things We Do For Love"

Fans can't forget the line Jaime uttered in the premiere episode of the first season as he pushed Bran Stark from one of the towers at Winterfell. "The things I do for love," he said to Cersei (Lena Headey) as he shoved the little boy who wound up paralyzed.

That moment was recalled with a slight variation shortly after Jaime's arrival at Winterfell in Season 8. As he's questioned for his loyalty and desire to fight for the living, Bran adds in his own slight — an inside joke of sorts that no one but he and Jaime will understand. "The things we do for love," Bran says following one of Jaime's statements.

Sure, he may be the Three-Eyed Raven now, but the boy's reference makes Jaime squirm and proves Bran isn't entirely gone from his body.

There's No Time to Waste

Upon Jon's return to Winterfell, as the Starks meet Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Bran cuts the small-talk, declaring, "We don't have time for all this." Bran clearly has no chill, adding, "The Night King has your dragon, he's one of them now. The wall has fallen, the dead march south." What a way to introduce yourself to the "Mother of Dragons."

Bran Charges Samwell With a Task

One of Bran's ballsiest moves this season was when he charged Samwell (John Bradley) with telling Jon about his true identity as Aegon Targaryen. Though Sam's already upset upon learning of his father and brother's death, Bran doesn't care. "Now's the time," Bran says as Samwell worries aloud about being handed the task.

Ultimately he caves, but the scene also lends to one of Bran's other best lines from the season when tells Samwell he's waiting for an old friend in the courtyard, which we later learn is Jaime.

Anytime Bran Sits by the Godswoods

Does Bran even live inside? He always seems to be next to the Godswoods leading to believe that's his natural habitat now. It sure doesn't help with those Night King theories.

If Bran weathers the Night King's storm, we're sure there will be even more hilarious moments to look forward to. Now, if only we had Bran's abilities, perhaps we could know for certain. Until then, stay tuned because memes are coming.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO