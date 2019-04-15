The 'Always Sunny' Cameo You Missed in the 'Game of Thrones' Premiere (VIDEO)

Blink and you might miss them, is exactly the case when it comes to the cameos made in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones.

The episode "Winterfell" included a little bit of crossover from other TV shows such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Silicon Valley, as two of the stars from those series made quick cameos during one scene. Rob McElhenney (aka Mac from Sunny) and Valley's Martin Starr participated as extras during Theon's (Alfie Allen) Yara (Gemma Whelan) rescue mission, but they weren't so lucky upon his arrival.

In the sequence, Theon's presence is signified when men aboard his uncle Euron's (Pilou Asbæk) boat are suddenly being massacred. And in a moment that could serve up a Sunny title like "The Gang Goes to Westeros and Loses an Eye," McElhenney is seen being shot through the eye with an arrow. It's startling, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Starr's unnamed character met a similar fate, but the Easter egg of sorts is a fun fact, nonetheless. In celebration of the cameo, McElhenney shared an image of his brief appearance with the caption, "Don’t blink. #gameofthrones."

The confirmation of both these comedy stars' appearances were made in a newly released video on the Game of Thrones official YouTube page, where the creators and stars discuss the premiere. At the three minute and forty second mark, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss reveal that they included the two actors who are "friends from the comedy world."

This isn't the first time the show has included some out-of-place famous faces, Ed Sheeran famously made an appearance in the Season 7 premiere — which was met with mixed opinions from viewers. Meanwhile, during the infamous "Red Wedding," a member of Coldplay made an appearance in the musicians' section.

See the stars on set in the video below, which includes a set visit from Star Wars' George Lucas and more. And keep an eye out, you never know who will pop up in the show as the final season progresses.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO