'Game of Thrones': The Best Memes of Bran & More From the Season 8 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, "Winterfell"]

Game of Thrones finally returned with a captivating premiere episode for its eighth and final season. Despite its more serious moments, fans couldn't deny the hilarious drama unfolding, and memes soon exploded over the internet.

Topics cover everything from the clear tension between the newly acquainted Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) to Cersei's (Lena Headey) disappointment with the Golden Company over the lack of elephants they promised. One particular component of the episode fans thought struck meme gold the most was pretty much anything Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) said.

Below we're rounding up some of the best memes to come out of Westeros on Sunday night, and fear not, because the night wasn't completely dark and full of terrors.

Fans were left with an intense stare down between Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bran in the final moments of the episode which brought the series full circle in a way — you know, since Jaime pushed Bran out of a window in the Season 1 premiere episode.

Well, fans weren't unaware of the irony, and they got creative with their memes for this encounter.

When Bran said I am waiting for an old friend and was perched in his chair looking at Jamie like #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/JdI2P85dqe — صفية ‎Safiya (@Saafxo) April 15, 2019

Jaime looking at bran be like #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/IRKMcx4TKI — Dikshak Kr Pahuja (@DikshakPahuja) April 15, 2019

Jaime when he pulled up in winterfell and seen Bran. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/O1roPu9BOK — Chebon Gooden (@jvo_9ine2wo) April 15, 2019

And there were even more mentions of Bran on the internet, ranging from his concern over the converging Night King's army to making Samwell (John Bradley) reveal Jon's (Kit Harington) true identity.

Whenever Bran speaks pic.twitter.com/mcdVzHXwnN — Jet Artist (@thejetlabb) April 15, 2019

Jon: *is excited to see Bran after 7 seasons* Bran: I’m not your brother Jon: pic.twitter.com/P0ITppoUwi — Iyanla, fix my student loans (@seethethird) April 15, 2019

jon: look at you, you’re a man

bran: almost

jon:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mMr2rOHRyX — nidar — got spoilers (@thespidrverse) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones

bran: go and tell jon snow about his relation with daenerys

sam: why don’t u tell him?

bran: bro i already lost legs spotting one incest relation, can’t risk again — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) April 15, 2019

JON SNOW: it’s so great to see u all ARYA: i’ve missed u all so much SANSA: our family is together again BRAN: everyone shut the fuck up, there are zombies coming — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) April 15, 2019

Then there were the Cersei memes...

cersei when she was told that the golden company has no elephants #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/szPnxpj8q6 — Cersei Lannister (@iamqueencersei) April 15, 2019

Game of Thrones Spoiler: Cersei hearts elephants. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 15, 2019

Cersei when she heard there weren’t any elephants #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Mo5PpmsyWa — rimsha (@rimshutup) April 15, 2019

And you can't forget about Arya (Maisie Williams) and the rest of the gang.

#GameofThrones Arya: I want Gendry to know I'm into him but let's be subtle about it. Also Arya: pic.twitter.com/CCUUakDe8A — M-C (@orchidd_111) April 15, 2019

Arya: “She’s the smartest person I’ve ever met.” Me: pic.twitter.com/1ze1uG3Zs6 — Kirm (@APredatoryWasp) April 15, 2019

the dragons watching jon and daenerys make out in front of them #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/d677oUci4S — başak (@mindburnin) April 15, 2019

daenerys telling samwell she burnt his father and brother alive pic.twitter.com/Al1AIDFQu4 — mich | got spoilers (@natsdany) April 15, 2019

Sansa looking at Daenerys every 5 minutes like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1VMolpnzj5 — WTF Kerv (@KRVNZ) April 15, 2019

Don't miss next week's episode which is sure to include even more meme-able moments.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO