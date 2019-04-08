'Gotham' Becomes No Man's Land in the Penultimate Episode (VIDEO)

Gotham’s darkest night has arrived.

As Fox’s Batman prequel hurtles towards its April 25 series finale, the good (and not-so-good) citizens of Gotham City are poised for massive developments, heroic collaborations and Bane-caliber carnage. And in April 18’s penultimate episode, "They Did What?," it all comes together in an hour full of Easter eggs and series callbacks sure to have fans freaking out.

We already know that the series finale will be set primarily 10 years in the future, but what are we left with before that time-jump? Well, you can imagine a lot of loose ends, but there are also some new beginnings that will herald the final steps in the evolution of specific characters.

Of course, we'll also have the final battle for Gotham against Bane (Shane Black) and his army of brainwashed soldiers. Along the way, we get multiple, unexpected pairings that deliver levels of closure and surprising connection that subtly fuel the emotional weight of the episode's final moments.

Oh, and did we mention the first hints of Batman's wonderful toys?! Check out the trailer from Fox's always-clever Special Ops marketing team:

Gotham, Thursdays, 8/7, Fox