First Look: 'N Sync's Lance Bass Blasts Onto 'Single Parents' (PHOTO)

The real Lance Bass may have missed his chance to go to space (he famously tried to join a mission in 2002), but on the May 1 episode of Single Parents, the former ’N Sync member is blasting off.

Bass plays a fictional version of himself and runs an exclusive space camp that Sophie (Marlow Barkley), daughter of doofy Will (Taran Killam), is desperate to attend.

“I feel like I have been playing a parody of myself for 39 years,” Bass jokes, so he was undaunted by the hyped-up character.

And even though ’N Sync hasn’t had a hit single since 2002 — that would be “Girlfriend,” featuring Nelly — Bass’s young costars were familiar with his boy band past.

“I was pleasantly surprised that all the kids knew who I was,” he says. “I am sure they spent hours the night before taking a crash course on all things Lance Bass.”

