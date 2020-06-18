Save Our Shows! Fans Campaign to Resurrect 'God Friended Me,' 'Single Parents' & More

In 1968, a rally of Star Trek fans outside NBC's Burbank offices in California rescued the struggling series from the chopping block and earned it a third (and ultimately final) season. Ever since, viewers have mobilized in support of their beloved but imperiled shows.

In 2018, thanks to a Twitter uproar, Netflix snapped up Lucifer after the devilish detective romp was cast out by Fox, and NBC recruited Fox's axed cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. (Not all campaigns succeed: A flood of flowers and pies couldn’t save ABC's quirky 2007–09 mystery Pushing Daisies.)

Fans looking to resurrect the CBS drama God Friended Me and the ABC comedy Single Parents have also set up Change.org petitions, hoping to replicate the success of the viewer-led campaign for NBC's just-renewed musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

"Zoey's has the greatest fans," creator Austin Winsberg tweeted after the show won a media poll of endangered series that fans believe deserve a second chance. "I never anticipated this level of fan connection and engagement. It means the world to me." And now it means a second season!