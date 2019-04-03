ABC Spring 2019 Finale Dates: When 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Modern Family' & More End for the Season

ABC has unveiled its finale dates for a slew of shows including fan-favorite dramas, comedies, reality shows and more.

Kicking things off on May 8, it's a night of comedy finales as The Goldbergs, Schooled, Modern Family and Single Parents all end their season runs. On the following Sunday, May 12, Shark Tank wraps its 10th season.

Of course, fans probably are most curious about the network's long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Fear not, the show will extend through mid-May when it finishes its landmark 15th season on Thursday, May 16.

Meanwhile, American Idol may be in the midst of whittling down its Top 20, but the show will crown a winner on Sunday, May 19. All of these titles and more finish up their runs in May, so take a peek at the full schedule below to make sure you don't miss a single minute.

Wednesday, May 8

The Goldbergs 8/7c

Schooled 8:30/7:30c

Modern Family 9/8c

Single Parents 9:30/8:30c

Sunday, May 12

Shark Tank 10/9c

Thursday, May 16

Grey's Anatomy 8/7c

Station 19 9/8c

For the People 10/9c

Sunday, May 19

America's Funniest Home Videos 7/6c

American Idol 8/7c

Monday, May 20

The Fix 10/9c

Tuesday, May 20

American Housewife 8/7c

The Kids Are Alright 8:30/7:30c

black-ish 9/8c

Bless This Mess 9:30/8:30c

Wednesday, May 22

Whiskey Cavalier 10/9c